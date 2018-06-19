Cabinet to discuss Congregational Church position tomorrow

CCCS Senior church ministers waiting for yesterdays meeting with the Prime Minister and Cabinet



By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 19 JUNE 2018: Cabinet will discuss the letter that outlines the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa’s opposition to the taxing of its church ministers, in its weekly meeting tomorrow.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi late yesterday evening and after meeting the church leaders at 1100 yesterday morning.

He did not disclose the details of the meeting as Cabinet has yet to discuss it.

“The request was given to us in writing and we will respond to them in writing,” said Tuilaepa.

He also confirmed that the church maintained its opposition to taxing its church ministers serving in the villages.

More than 30 CCCS Church Elders, Deacons and retired Ministers attended the meeting yesterday.

Lagi Keresoma