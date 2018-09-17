COURT Canadian charged with the possession of narcotics
Canadian charged with the possession of narcotics

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 17 SEPTEMBER 2018:  A 50 year old Canadian appeared in the Supreme Court today facing charges of possession of narcotics.

William Ernest Rockliffe is accused of possessing narcotics namely marijuana and smoking utensils discovered by Police and Customs officers on a yacht now docked at Matautu wharf.

It is believed the yacht belongs to Rockliffe.

The matter is adjourned without plea to 01 October.

Rockliffe is on bail and is represented by lawyer, Lefau Harry Schuster.

