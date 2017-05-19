Career educator reappointed Pro Chancellor of the National University of Samoa

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 19 MAY 2017: Career educator and former Director of Education of the Catholic Archdiocese of Samoa-Apia, has been reappointed Pro Chancellor of the University of Samoa for the next three years.

A’eau Chris Hazelman was Pro Chancellor from 2014 and his reappointment was confirmed in a Cabinet memorandum today.

The National University of Samoa Council unanimously supported A’eau and its recommendation was forwarded to Cabinet for review and final decision.

A’eau served as the Director of Catholic Education for the Archdiocese of Samoa-Apia from 2003 to 2016.

He is a former teacher with the Marist High School and Leone High School in American Samoa and continued his teaching career with the Catholic Colleges in Samoa and the Moamoa Theological College.

Afioga A’eau holds a BA in Geography and Sociology; and a Post Graduate Certificate in Education from the USP Suva Fiji.

He is a member of the Catholic Church in Samoa and hails from the villages of Falealupo and Lepea. He is married and they have two children.

