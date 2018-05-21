CCCS Women donate to the National Kidney Foundation & Health

Members of the Mafutaga Taui i Puapuaga o Tagata with the Minister Minister of Health Tuitama Dr. Talalelei, the CEO of Health Leausa Dr. Toleafoa Take Naseri, the Head of the National Kidney Foundation Mulipola Roger Hazelman and health officials

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 21 MAY 2018: The Women’s Group – Taui i Puapuaga o Tagata (TPT) of the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa, today presented their annual donation of $40,000 talā for the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) and the National Health Service (NHS).

The women’s group confirmed the amount and its distribution during their meeting last week at the church headquarters at Malua.

The meeting confirmed that of the $40,000 talā, $20,000 was for the National Kidney Foundation in Apia, $10,000 talā to National Kidney Foundation in Savai’i, $5,000 for the National Health Services in Apia and another $5,000 for NHS Savai’i.

The donation was presented to the Minister of Health, Tuitama Dr. Talalelei Tuitama today.

He acknowledged the donation he said will be put into good use, especially with the continuing climb in the number of patients receiving dialysis treatment at the National Kidney Foundation.

The majority of Samoa’s adult population suffer from non-communicable diseases due to the change of their diet to processed foods and change in lifestyle. These changes expedite a combination of health conditions such as obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart failure and gout, that for many, culminate in dialysis treatment.

Lagi Keresoma