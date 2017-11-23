Charges to be laid after investigation into issuing of false passports

MPMC Chief Executive Officer Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 24 NOVEMBER 2017: The criminal investigation into allegations on the issuing of false passports has now resulted in a recommendation that charges against one individual should be filed.

Police have completed their investigation referring to the files submitted for their consideration by the Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet, (MPMC) that were passed to the Attorney General for a review of the recommended charges.

The Attorney General has finalised the advice to the police, and it is anticipated that charges will commence by the end of this week. At this stage one person will be charged.

Meanwhile the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet has completed its internal investigation of a member of the Immigration Division, as to alleged breaches of the Public Service Act and has subsequently issued termination of service against that employee.

Further enquiries are now proposed, to evaluate the systems in place for the issuing of new passports, in order to ascertain what changes need to be implemented, to help prevent this from occurring in the future.

Commenting on the issue, Immigration Minister and Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi stated;

“There will always be those who try to cheat the system.

“However the speed in which this matter has been dealt with is to be commended with the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet working closely with the Ministry of Police and the Attorney General’s Office.

“The message should be clear, that any such passport offending will result in quick action and an investigation, and where the evidence supports, the individuals involved will be charged.”

Related