Chef loses 3 fingers and receives neck wounds after attack

By Julie Simati Fiu

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 22 FEBUARY 2018: A man from Vaitele is fighting for his life at the Moto’otua hospital after an attack that left him with neck wounds and without three fingers.

The incident happened at Malie and witnesses said the man tried to fend off the attack with his hands.

The victim is a cookery teacher at the Laumua o Punaoa Vocational School at Faleula and works as a chef at one of the restaurants in town.

The incident was reported to the police after the victim was admitted at the hospital.

Police are also investigating a separate assault incident at Vaitele where two young men attacked a couple after helping change their car tyre.

The couple stopped on the roadside to change their car tyre when the young men approached and helped fixed the tyre. Unfortunately, when the couple gave the men $20 as a token of appreciation, one of them punched the car owner, grabbed his wallet and took off.

Police are investigating both incidents.

Related

Staff Reporters