Children survivors farewell a friend

Source: SVSG

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 25 JULY 2017: She’s a diplomat, a wife, and a mother, but to the children survivors of violence and sexual abuse cared for by Samoa Victim Support Group at the Campus of Hope, she is a friend. She is non other than H.E Angelina Wilkinson, the former Charge de Affaire for the United States of America Embassy in Samoa, who two years ago, made her mark felt in the lives of the children of hope, by being exactly that, a friend.

While Angelina and her family were busy with their farewell functions as their term came to an end here in Samoa, the children of hope did not want to miss out. They too wanted to thank Angelina and her family for supporting them; the Easter egg hunt before Good Fridays, a tradition by the Charge de Affaire office she continued; the visits at the shelter every now and then to hold the babies or to the pat a child on the head in encouragement; the facilitation of donations amongst her network of friends which greatly assisted in the daily caring of the children; and above all, the belief in SVSG from the start.

To acknowledge all these, the children at the Campus hosted a farewell for Angelina. In their own simple ways, they showed Angelina that her help made a difference in their recovery journeys. They made her dance even in her emotional state, they made her laugh with entertainments themselves, and they made her remember the love she shared with them, even if it were through the simple gifts they made as part of their rehabilitation program. The children showed Angelina that she has been a part of their recovery journey through her love and support.

SVSG President Siliniu Lina Chang was at the children’s farewell, to convey the Board’s gratitude and appreciation for the financial, the in kind and the moral support she provided while in Samoa. “Thank you so much Angelina and your lovely family for the belief in SVSG, that despite the difficulties we encountered, you were always there to cheer us on. Thank you for being a loyal member of the SVSG family.”

Angelina and her family will be leaving Samoa, but the children of hope will always remember her as a friend with a big heart.

