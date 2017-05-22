China donates Yuan 7.95 million to maintain Samoa sports facilities

China’s visiting Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Zegnang Zheng meeting His Highness the Head of State Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 22 MAY 2017: The Peoples Republic of China and Samoa today exchanged letters of agreement on China’s commitment of Yuan 7.95 million to fund the maintenance of Samoa’s sports facilities.

The exchange of letters was signed by China’s visiting Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Zegnang Zheng and Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi.

Whilst the commitment is for the sports complex, Tuilaepa said, the emphasis of the assistance will be specifically for the Olympic swimming pool at the Tuana’imato Sports complex.

“China’s assistance is very important in ensuring that our facilities are continuously maintained, to meet our preparation in hosting big international games,” said Tuilaepa.

Currently Samoa has put in a bid to host the South Pacific Games (SPG) 2019, and Tuilaepa believes “the commitment by China in our sports facilities will help with our bid.”

He said the SPG 2019 Committee is meeting this week to discuss the games after Tonga pulled out as host last week, and he hopes when the Committee read about China’s commitment to Samoa sports on the internet, it could persuade their decision in favour of Samoa.

He said the biggest international games Samoa hosted were the Youth Commonwealth Games in 2015.

With the commitment of China, Samoa’s sports facilities will continue to cater for future international events.

Earlier today, Hon. Zegnang and his delegation made a courtesy call on His Highness the Head of State, Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi and Masiofo Filifilia at their residence at Tuaefu.

The delegation was welcomed in a traditional ava ceremony before meeting their Highnesses.

Hon. Zegnang and his delegation return to China tomorrow.

