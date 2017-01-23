China donates office equipment for Samoa parliament

China’s Deputy Head of Mission Gu Yingiang, Chinese Ambassador Wang Xefeng, Parliament Speaker Toleafoa Apulu Fa’afisi and Deputy Speaker Nafo’i Tala’imanu Keti with one of the 25 laptops donated by China today.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 23 JANUARY 2017: The People’s Republic of China through their Ambassador in Samoa, His Excellency Wang Xefeng presented 25 lap tops and 15 printers to Parliament Speaker Toleafoa Apulu Fa’afisi in a brief ceremony today.

The equipment’s was part of an agreement signed between China and then Speaker La’aulialemalietoa Lueatea Polataivao last year.

“Last September a Chinese delegation from the National People’s Congress (NPC) led by the Vice Chairman, made a successful visit to Samoa, and resulted in an agreement to donate office equipment for the Samoa Parliament,” said Ambassador Wang.

“This is their gift and I hope it will be helpful,” said Wang.

“China and Samoa’s diplomatic relationship goes back 40 years and the donation this morning is another step forward in improving that relationship,” he said.

Toleafoa accepted the gift and thanked the ambassador for the equipment.

Tolefoa said China has always stepped in to assist Samoa in every way possible, and “we are very grateful for this on-going support.”

“I believe this valuable gift will be of great benefit for us, the staff and Members of Samoa’s Parliament,” said Toleafoa.

He said the laptops will help make their work much easier and faster.

Deputy Speaker Nafo’i Tala’imanu Keti said the important aspect of this equipment is the quick access to information and communication.

He believes bridging the gap between the small and big countries and to keep well updated with technology is crucial to development.

