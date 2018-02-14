China donates US$50,000 to assist Samoa families devastated by cyclone Gita

The Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China to Samoa, His Excellency Wang Xuefeng and the President of the Samoa Red Cross, Leiataualesa Jerry Brunt receiving the US$50,000 donation from China’s Red Cross Organisation

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 14 FEBRUARY 2018: China’s Red Cross Organisation has donated to help families badly affected by tropical cyclone Gita last weekend.

A cheque of US$50,000 was presented today by the Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China to Samoa, His Excellency Wang Xuefeng to the President of the Samoa Red Cross Society Leiataualesa Jerry Brunt.

“Even though Gita came and left very quickly, it still devastated the whole country with the horrible results of strong winds and flooding,” said the Ambassador.

“Our hearts broke when we saw the bleak scene with our own eyes and read the reports from newspapers, and I would like to take this opportunity to express our sympathy as well as our warm wishes to our Samoan friends who were affected by the cyclone,” said Ambassador Wang.

He said the friendship and relationship between the two countries is so deep-rooted that it becomes even stronger in time of disasters.

The Ambassador acknowledged the efficiency and good governance of the Samoan government in disaster relief response.

I believe, with the concerted work of all people of Samoa as well as friends of Samoa, we will see the beautiful Samoa again very soon.

Leiataualesa accepted and acknowledged China’s assistance saying it was not unusual for the Chinese Embassy to give assistance not only to the Samoa Red Cross but other NGO’s in past years.

“I acknowledge our heartfelt gratitude for this much needed donation.”

He said the donation is a further testimony of the close relationship and friendship between Samoa and China, and the Samoa Red Cross in turn is always happy to support China’s candidate for the International Red Cross IFIC position.

“Again, this support reaffirms that our relationship goes beyond monetary assistance,” said Leiataualesa.

