China donation to improve medical technology in Samoa

China’s Ambassador Wang Xuefeng and Minister for Health Tuitama Dr. Leao Talalelei Tuitama signing the handover letters

BY Enender Kaiono

APIA SAMOA, MONDAY O6 FEBRUARY 2017:The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Samoa, His Excellency, Wang Xuefeng handed over a US$2million worth of supplies of medical equipment to the Minister of Health, Tuitama Dr. Leao Talalelei in a brief ceremony today.

The medical equipment include one portable X-ray machine, one color full digital ultrasonic diagnostic apparatus, one full-automatic biochemistry analyzer and three boxes of lead protective clothing.

Ambassador Wang said the donation aims at improving the medical condition and medical technology level of Samoa.

Currently four Samoan doctors are being trained in China on how to use the medical equipment for three months, will return at the end of this month.

“In accordance with the agreement signed between Huizhou Municipal People’s Government and Samoa Ministry of Health in November, 2015, the medical equipment worth of $2 million tala has arrived in Samoa,” said Ambassador Wang.

Ambassador Wang believes the medical equipment will help improve the medical services in the hospital and bring benefits to more Samoan doctors and patients.

He said the donation of the medical equipment has been another embodiment of the traditional friendships and cooperation between China and Samoa.

Tuitama acknowledged the Huizhou People Government for the donation.

“It is with great pleasure that I accept on behalf of the Ministry of Health and the NHS these generous gifts of medical supplies, and equipment,” said Tuitama.

He said a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) for medical supplies was signed between Samoa and China in 2015, and this is the second lot of medical equipment and supplies received under this MOU.

“We are deeply grateful for this contribution to assist us in our efforts to continuously improve the health status of our people,” said Tuitama.

He said these kind donation will go a long way to assisting with the diagnosis of illnesses and, will save a lot time, which is a crucial element in assuring positive health.

