China hands over 20 concierge sedans to assist Samoa host the Pacific Islands Forum next week

Part of the 20 concierge sedans to help Samoa transport the VIPS for next weeks Pacific Island Forum in Apia

By Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 28 AUGUST 2017: The Ambassador for the People’s Republic of China today handed over 20 concierge sedans to Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi to help the government’s transportation requirements for next weeks’ Pacific Islands Forum in Apia.

Both Australia and New Zealand shared in funding the vehicles, with Australia putting in A$200,000 which is equivalent to ST$400,000 talā and New Zealand putting in NZ$200,000 which is equivalent to ST$345,000.

The Chinese made cars took three months following the Samoan Government’s request.

“Although the time was a bit tight, the Chinese Government accepted the request immediately because Samoa is China’s long-time friend and we would consider the request from the Samoan Government as our priority,” said Ambassador Wang Xuefeng.

“We finished all procedures including purchasing, shipping, customs clearance, installations and test driving the vehicles in the shortest time possible and at the fastest possible,” he said.

The Chinese Government is also sending two teams of technicians to provide all –round technical support and service to all the sedans during the conference.

Tuilaepa acknowledged China’s generous gift, and the technical support and her efforts in ensuring that the vehicles were delivered on time.

“Hosting conferences of this scale successfully is depended on the partnership we have developed over the years,” said Tuilaepa.

He also acknowledged the significant financial support that has come through the Australian and New Zealand governments.

Tuilaepa said he was deeply appreciative of the spirit of cooperation and collaboration through the support, voluntary efforts, and personnel necessary for the logistics preparations for the conference.

The conference will be held from the 4th to the 8th September 2017.

Cabinet last week approved a budget of $1.1million talā to host the 48th annual meeting of the 19 Pacific Islands Forum countries and between 350 and 450 delegates including the regional and international media as well as non-government organisations will also be attending.

