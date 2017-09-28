China offers SAT$80,000 worth of scholarships

China’s Ambassador to Samoa, Wang Xeufeng and some heads of primary and secondary schools at yesterdays presentation

By Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 28 SEPTEMBER 2017: The Peoples Republic of China through her Embassy in Samoa has donated $80,000 talā worth of scholarships to 550 students from around Samoa.

The scholarship is for students with financial challenges in their families and provided under the Guangdong Huizhou Friendship Programme now in its second year. The students are from 20 Primary and 10 Secondary Government Schools.

China’s Ambassador to Samoa, Wang Xeufeng said China is happy to assist students from low income families so that they would not have to drop out of school.

“I am happy to know that these educational grants have been used wisely on many students in need,” said Ambassador Wang.

“Up to now, the grants have benefited two thirds of Samoa Primary Schools and Colleges,” he added.

“We respectfully appreciate everything that your China government has done for our education,” said the Acting Chief Executive of the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture, Tauti Fa’atamali’i Jenny Lauano.

“The annual scholarships for our government has been provided over a period of time, and this is just to help us to improve education for our students and as you have mentioned, we have 40 schools, over 500 students selected for this opportunity, “said Tauti.

The twenty recipient Primary Schools include Manunu Primary School, Salua Primary School, Mene Primary School, Lalomalava Primary School, Safaatoa Primary School, Gataivai Primary School, Vailoa Primary School, Lepea Primary School, Faleula Primary Schools, Malie Primary School, Moataa Primary School, Vailele Primary School, Lona Fagaloa Primary School, Auala Primary School, Safune Primary School, Patamea Primary School, Tufutafoe Primary School, Saleaula Primary School, Vaipu’a Primary School and Faiaai Primary School.

The ten Colleges include: Anoamaa College, Aana No. 1 College, Safata College, Aleipata College, Sagaga College, Mataaevave College, Amoa College, Itu o Tane College, Palauli I Sisifo College and Palalaua College.

The Chinese Ambassador will also be awarding 20 additional tertiary scholarships to in-service teachers who have achieved outstanding results in the teacher upgrade programs.

These scholarships will be awarded during the World Teachers’ Day Celebration on the 5th of October in front of the government building.

