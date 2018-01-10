China to play Rugby in Samoa next month

CEO of China Rugby Football Association Mr Jack Lau and Matafeo George Latu of the Samoa Rugby Union sign the MOU in Beijing early last month

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 10 JANUARY 2018: A national men and women’s sevens teams will play rugby in Samoa next month in the 30th anniversary of the Marist Samoa 7s.

It is the practical development to Samoa and China’s partnership to explore and share resources and commercial opportunities through rugby.

The Samoa Rugby Union (SRU) yesterday hosted the CEO of China Rugby Football Association Mr Jack Lau and his delegation in Apia after the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in Beijing on the 8 December 2017.

Chairman of Samoa Rugby Union and Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi said today’s announcement was delayed to coincide with the first official visit by the CRFA Officials.

“The MOU between SRU and CRFA represents the continuous close relationship between China and Samoa. Amongst China’s immense contribution in Samoa includes assistance in our sports facilities and naturally this has extended our mutual partnership with close establishment of means to both explore and share resources and commercial opportunities through the sport of rugby.”

As part of the MOU, SRU will assist through the Manu Samoa 7s and XVs programme to promote the game in China and also provide an environment for CFRA Teams to visit and learn from local teams and competitions on island. China recognises Samoan players spread across the world and plans to set up its own professional rugby championship in the next few years is exciting for both Unions and CFRA would like SRU be part of this exciting development. For SRU, assisting CFRA grow the game in in a country of China’s global economic power will expose both Unions to commercial opportunities.

“We are very happy to be in Samoa and witnessed first–hand what SRU has to offer,” said the CEO of China Rugby Football Association Jack Lau.

“Our first visit to Samoa so soon is a sign of our commitment for SRU to help us, and we have accepted an invitation to participate in the upcoming 30th anniversary of the Marist Samoa 7s in February. We anticipate to bring our national men and women sevens squad to camp for a few weeks and learn from the Samoan teams.”

SRU would like to acknowledge the support of China’s Ambassador to Samoa, His Excellency Wang XueFeng for facilitating SRU delegates visit to Beijing, China for the signing of the MOU and also the support of our own Ambassador in Beijing, His Excellency Tapusalaia Terry Toomata.

Related