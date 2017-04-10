Chinese man pleads not guilty to manslaughter

Defendant Keji Li (left) with counsel Leota Raymond Schuster and a friend leaving Court

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 10 APRIL 2017: Keji Li, a Chinese man working for a telecommunications company in Samoa, has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter as a result of a traffic incident at Puipa’a last month that claimed one life and injured 3 other people.

He also pleaded not guilty to three counts of negligent driving causing injuries and one count of dangerous driving in the Supreme Court this morning.

The matter was called last week in the District Court and was referred to the Supreme Court due to the seriousness of the offences.

Li is represented by lawyer Leota Raymond Schuster and the matter has been adjourned to 28 August 2017.

