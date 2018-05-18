Chinese Medical Teams to work in Samoa

The Minister of Health, Tuitama Dr. Leao Talalelei Tuitama and His Excellency, Mr. Wang Xuefeng, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Samoa signing the agreement to effect the deployment of Chinese medical teams to work in Samoa

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 18 MAY 2018: Medical teams from the Peoples Republic of China will now be deployed to work in Samoa following the signing of the agreement between the two Governments at the FMFM II Government Building this morning.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Health, Tuitama Dr Leao Talalelei Tuitama and His Excellency, Mr. Wang Xuefeng, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Independent State of Samoa. The signing ceremony also included brief addresses delivered the minister and the Chinese Ambassador.

Under the Agreement, the Government of China will dispatch a Chinese medical team to work at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital. The first batch of the Chinese medical team will comprise of medical professionals from the Department of Neurosurgery, Urology, Traumatic Orthopaedics, Cardiology, Ophthalmology and Endocrinology.

The second despatch will consist of medical professionals from the Department of Dermatology, Otolaryngology, Pathology, Cardiology and Nephrology, Internal Medicine and Acute Care and/or other departments agreed mutually by the two sides. In each year, the Chinese medical team will provide medicine, equipment and materials to the hospitals in Samoa.

The main objective of the deployment is to help build capacity, exchange, share and transfer knowledge and skills with Samoan medical professionals at major departments in the hospital, in terms of clinical exchange and training, provision of short-term medical specialist teams and teaching of medical students upon request by the Government of Samoa.

