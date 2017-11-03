Chris Vui to captain Manu Samoa

Chris Vui (left) and co captain Paul Perez in action for Manu Samoa

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 03 NOVEMBER 2017: Chris Vui has been named Manu Samoa captain for the Northern Hemisphere Tour with Paul Perez as the co-captain.

An update from the Samoa Rugby Union this afternoon of the teams’ preparation says the captain and co- captain are being assisted by the team leaders namely, Ofisa Treviranus, Maurie Fa’asavalu, Fa’atigā Lemalu, David Lemi, Kieron Fonotia and Tim Nanai Williams.

Logovi’i Mulipola has been helping out with the camp despite sustaining injury to his neck.

Fly half Tusi Pisi also made known his availability after the team was announced and he is attending the camp and preparation as well. He is on standby should there be any injury.

The team is currently based at Holiday Inn Surrey Guildford and have been training at the Surrey Sports Park. The Harlequins Rugby team have been assisting the team with equipment for training.

The team will depart for Scotland on Sunday 5th November and play its opening test match of its Northern hemisphere tour against Scotland, 11 November.

Related