Church Chairman stepping down was just a media farce

The Congregational Christian Church headquarters at the John Williams Building, Tamaligi.

BY Staff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – SATURDAY 14 OCTOBER 2017: A media advice put out by a media officer of the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa that the church Chairman was holding a press conference to announce his stepping down at 6.00 yesterday evening, panned out only to be a farce.

At 5.45pm, Talamua’s Senior Reporter Lagi Keresoma had to drop everything, including pressing preparations for a trip overseas tomorrow night given the urgency and the subject of the press conference.

EFKS TV Reporter and media officer Rula Su’a Vaai had just sent her a text message that the Church Chairman was holding a press conference at 6.00pm to announce his stepping down. She called back to reconfirm a few minutes later and the message was the same.

Keresoma left a notice with her news room about where she was going and that she was coming back.

She rushed down to the church headquarters at the John Williams Building only to find that the media officer used the Church Chairman and his supposed press conference, to draw the media to cover the promotion of a Carols Programme called 12 Joyful Nights of Christmas that the church TV is part of.

Keresoma found out that Rula Sua Vaai was the media officer for the Carols Programme.

When she asked out of disappointment…. “what is this….?” the officer just shrugged it off with a smile.

Keresoma and the Samoa Observer Reporter left a few minutes after the Christmas Carols promotion started.

