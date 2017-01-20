Church Minister stripped of duties because of Jesus statue

The statue of Jesus inside the CCCS Siufaga parish was a gift from the Catholic Church

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 20 JANUARY 2017: Reverend Opapo Soanai’s ministerial duties have been removed because of the portrait of Jesus and the statues of Mary inside the church he serves at Siufaga, Falelatai.

The decision was made by the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa (CCCS) Elders Committee last week.

Reverend Opapo told Talamua that the church’s Chairman, Reverend Tautiaga Senara informed him by telephone of the decision last Monday.

Asked for the reason behind the decision, he was told, “because of the portrait and statue inside the church.”

Reverend Opapo has served at the CCCS Siufaga for 22 years, and since the stigmata occurrence on his daughter Toaipuapuaga on the 25th March last year inside the church, support has been pouring in for the family.

A framed portrait of Jesus was gifted by the Latter Days Saints Church and Archbishop Alapati Mateliga presented a statue of Mary and Jesus to the Siufaga parish as a memento to the occurrence, indicating their support.

Whoever removes the statutes and portrait, will “suffer forever”

Reverend Opapo said when Chairman Tautiaga saw the statues; he said he would not step inside Siufaga church again until the statues are removed.

“I said to the Pulega and Matagaluega, they can come and remove them but as for us, we are afraid to do it,” Reverend Opapo told Talamua.

He said one of the messages his daughter received, was that whoever removes the statutes and portrait, will “suffer forever”.

A few days after his conversation with the Chairman, Reverend Tunu Moso, the Elders Committee Secretary/Deputy Chairman of the Church, again informed Reverend Opapo of the same decision.

“But the reason he gave was disobedience,” explained Reverend Opapo.

When he asked for an explanation, Reverend Opapo was told that he disobeyed Chairman Tautiaga’s instruction “to go to Rome, settle your daughter then return”.

However, Reverend Opapo stayed on and returned on the 20th December 2016.

Reverend Opapo remembered the night he, his wife and children went to Chairman Tautiaga’s house at Matautu, Falelatai.

“I sought permission to allow me to return after the 18th December 2016,” said Reverend Opapo.

“Senara came to our house as we were preparing to leave, and saw Toa’s face all bloodied, and all the wound marks appearing on her body.”

According to Reverend Opapo, Chairman Tautiaga then placed his forehead on Toa’s head, accepted his request and wished them well on the trip.

Parish meeting and decision

Prior to the church’s sub-committees meeting last week, four Elders from the Matagaluega A’ana met with the Siufaga parish.

“The Elders said that my ministerial duties will not be affected but I will be stood down because of what happened to Toa. But the church members said no,” said Reverend Opapo.

The Siufaga church members informed the Elders, that the statues and portrait were gifts. Reverend Opapo did not get them for the church.

“The Matagaluega Elders accepted that and left,” he explained.

Reverend Opapo said he has great respect for the church Elders and the Chairman, and that was why he and his wife went and apologized to the Chairman, even though he knew he did not do anything wrong.

He said the Chairman accepted the apology and said that was the end of that matter. But, a week later, he again raised the issue at the Elders Committee meeting, where the decision to remove his ministerial duties was made.

Reverend Opapo said he was not given a fair hearing as in accordance with the church protocols.

“I am the first minister to be treated like this,” Reverend Opapo told Talamua.

He believes the Chairman’s treatment of him this way, has a lot to do with his disbelief in what (his daughter) Toa is going through.

“If they strip me of my ministerial duties because of the portrait and statues of Jesus in the church, I will accept as it was not a crime or wrong doing on my part but they will remove my duties because of Jesus portrait and statues,” he told Talamua.

The same issues and decision will be raised again in the Elders Committee meeting in March before the church’s General Assembly conference in May at Malua.

