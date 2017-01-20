Church Parish united against Elders move to strip Reverend Opapo

Reverend Opapo and his daughter Toaipuapuaga answering questions about the stigmata occurrence

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 20 JANUARY 2017: The Congregational Christian Church of Samoa, A’ana Parish (Matagaluega A’ana) is united in support of Reverend Opapo Soana’i, whose job is on the line should the Committee of church Elders decide to strip him of his ministerial duties.

Last week, the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa (CCCS) Development Committee met to discuss issues pertaining to church matters, and one of the issues raised by the Komiti Fa’atonu, was Reverend Opapo and his daughter Toaipuapuaga Patrick.

Talamua was told that strong opinions were voiced, with some in support and others against Reverend Opapo.

The Reverend’s daughter, Toaipuapuaga came to public attention after Easter last year as the stigmata woman who later converted and married in the Catholic church. She is currently in Rome being investigated by the Catholic Church experts regarding the stigmata occurrence.

Former minister for CCCS at Samatau parish Reverend Misipati Tumua, now serving as one of the church’s missionaries told Talamua that the issue has divided members o f the A’ana parish, with the majority in support of Reverend Opapo.

The A’ana Parish includes Falelatai, Samatau, Lefaga and part of Manono and chaired by Reverend Elder Senara Tautiaga who is also the Chairman of the Church.

Reverend Tumua said Reverend Senara Tautiaga has asked the A’ana Parish for a letter or report on Reverend Opapo to the Elders Committee, however, the “parish Secretary refused to write a letter.”

In accordance with the church committee proceedings, the Chairmen of various Parishes represent their parishes in these meetings, and they bring to the meetings the voices of parishes as a whole.

So when asked to provide a letter, the Secretary of A’ana parish said ‘no’ voicing the opinions of A’ana parish members, according to Reverend Tumua.

He told Talamua that the environment surrounding this issue is “very sensitive” with threats from several parishes to leave the church should the Elders rule against Reverend Opapo.

Since signs of stigmata showed on Reverend Opapo’s daughter Toaipuapuaga on Easter 2016, the Congregational Christian Church Elders, had not been forthcoming in supporting or rejecting the occurrence.

A few weeks after the occurrence, Reverend Opapo and his daughter Toaipuapuaga, had their first public publicly appearance and discussing the stigmata, at the Catholic Cathedral in Apia.

The demands for the daughter for public church meetings grew and later revealed handwritten messages in ancient Hebrew which translated (by theologians at Malua Theological College and Wellington, New Zealand) to messages from God.

As the silent divide grew between the CCCS elders and Reverend Opapo and his daughter, it became more tense when Reverend Opapo allowed the images and statutes of Mary and Jesus inside the CCCS church at Siufaga as presented by Archbishop Alapati Mataeliga of the Catholic Church.

“The Elders did not like this and warned Reverend Opapo to remove the statues, but as of today, it has not been done,” said reverend Tumua.

The divide grew further when the daughter converted and married in the Catholic church a few months later. Messages she wrote in Hebrew afterwards said she is required to travel to the Vatican in Rome with her father and a Samoan government official. Another message also said she was to receive further messages on 18 December 2016 while in Rome.

Reverend Opapao accompanied her daughter to Rome and stayed until 18 December. They were accompanied by a government minister of state and the daughter remains in Rome to date.

Reverend Tumua told Talamua that whatever decision the Elders will reach on the future of Reverend Opapo, it would certainly have a huge impact on the church as a whole.

