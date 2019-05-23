Church stance against ministers paying income taxes stand until 2021

The iconic clock tower at Malua, the headquarters of the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 24 MAY 2019: The Congregational Christian Church of Samoa’s decision not to pay income taxes to the Government stands until after three years.

The issue was raised this week by a delegation of the Faasaleleaga church parish at the General Assembly that is coming to a close Friday this week.

Speaking on the church owned EFKS TV today, the church’s General Secretary, Reverend Vavatau Taufao said the church policy is that church resolutions cannot be discussed again by the General Assembly until after three years.

The resolution not to pay income taxes to the government was passed by the 2017 General Assembly and the three year period ends in 2020.

“So the issue will be entitled for discussion and debated in the 2021 conference,” explained Reverend Vavatau.

Many were under the impression that the issue will be discussed and voted again at the current General Assembly.

The Church is firm on its stance against church ministers paying income tax. As a result, 20 ministers are facing charges of failing to withhold tax, and failure to file wage tax returns.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges and the hearing is scheduled for this coming July.

