Church Women’s Council donates $40,000 for kidney treatment

The Chief Executive Officer for the Ministry of Health, Leausa Dr. Take Naseri with members of the Tautua Puapuaga o Tagata Society (TPT) after presenting their $40,000 tala donation.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 22 MAY 2017: The Congregational Christian Church of Samoa (CCCS) Women’s Council – Fono Aoao a Tina under the Tautua Puapuaga o Tagata Society (TPT) donated $40,000 tala to the Ministry of Health to assist the National Kidney Foundation.

President of the Council Meripa Eteuati said the donation is an annual event whereby they donate towards the development of the health sector, especially the National Kidney Foundation.

Out of the amount donated today, $20,000 was for National Kidney Foundation at Moto’otua and $10,000 is earmarked for the Kidney Unit at the Tuasivi Hospital in Savaii.

The $10,000 balance goes to the National Health Service for the kidney treatment.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Health, Leausa Dr. Take Naseri accepted the donation and acknowledged the TPT’s assistance.

