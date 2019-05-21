Church Women’s Group Donates to the Ministry of Health

The National Hospital at Motootua

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 21 MAY2019: The Women’s Fellowship of the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa, Tautua Puapuaga o Tagata (TPT), presented their annual financial donation to the Ministry of Health yesterday.

The $70,000 gift was presented to Minister of Health, Faimalotoa Kika Stowers and MOH’s Chief Executive Officer Leausa Dr. Take Naseri.

The donation earmarked $30,000 for the Dialysis Unit at the National Hospital Moto’otua and $20,000 talā for the Tuasivi Hospital’s Dialysis Unit in Savai’i.

A further $10,000 to be disbursed for district hospitals in Savai’i and Upolu.

President of the Women’s Fellowship, Pereseti Matalavea, reassured the Health Minister that like government, health is also a top priority for the CCCS and this is reflected in the Fellowship’s decision last week to increase its monetary assistance by $30,000 tala this year.

Last year, TPT donated $40,000 talā to the health sector.

Like this: Like Loading...