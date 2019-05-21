Church Women’s Group Donates to the Ministry of Health

Staff Reporters

The National Hospital at Motootua

 

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 21 MAY2019: The Women’s Fellowship of the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa, Tautua Puapuaga o Tagata (TPT), presented their annual financial donation to the Ministry of Health yesterday.

The $70,000 gift was presented to Minister of Health, Faimalotoa Kika Stowers and MOH’s Chief Executive Officer Leausa Dr. Take Naseri.

The donation earmarked $30,000 for the Dialysis Unit at the National Hospital Moto’otua and $20,000 talā for the Tuasivi Hospital’s Dialysis Unit in Savai’i.

A further $10,000 to be disbursed for district hospitals in Savai’i and Upolu.

President of the Women’s Fellowship, Pereseti Matalavea, reassured the Health Minister that like government, health is also a top priority for the CCCS and this is reflected in the Fellowship’s decision last week to increase its monetary assistance by $30,000 tala this year.

Last year, TPT donated $40,000 talā to the health sector.

President of the Women’s Fellowship, Pereseti Matalavea presenting the cheques to the Minister of Health, Faimalotoa Kika Stowers and the CEO, Leausa Dr. Take Naseri

 

