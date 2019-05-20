Church Youth Dedicate Siva to Church Ministers Charged Over Tax

PHOTO: The Youth group from South Queensland displaying and performing their best last Saturday for the general conference delegates at Malua Photo: Talamua Media

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 21 MAY 2019: The ensuing tussle between Government and the Congregational Christian Church ministers over taxation is expected to be high on the Church’s annual conference now in progress at Malua.

The Church’s Youth Day last Saturday, had the taxation tussle featured in song and dance. The Church Youth of South Queensland, Australia dedicated a special performance – a maulu’ulu, for the church ministers who they say have been publicly shamed and dragged before the court like prisoners.

Eighteen church ministers have been charged for not paying taxes.

A translation of the words of their song goes like: It’s sad, as it’s only the snake that’s beaten while its eyes are wide open, the church ministers have been shamed and treated like prisoners. “Se mea ina faigata ona na o le gata e fasia ae pupula, ua faatasina le aufaigaluega ma faamasino pei o ni pagota.”

Residing abroad, the youth said it hurts to see pictures and hear news of church ministers especially those with top positions within the church being ‘publicly humiliated’.

From traditional entertainment (mauluulu and sasa) to hip-hop, gospel and evangelical entertainment, the youth group is known as one of the best Samoan youth groups in Australia.

At every Fonotele, the church invites youth groups from various parishes to entertain.

The South Queensland District youth also displayed tattooed men and women as if to say that Samoan culture is for them, very much alive.

In between the cheers and clapping from the audience as the young tattooed women took the field, the traditionalists were disappointed when they mixed contemporary and traditional Samoan siva,

