Civil Society calls Pacific leaders for effective health preventative measures

The Chief Executive Officer of the Samoa National Youth Council, Taimalelagi Kaisarina Salesa (right) with a representative from Papua New Guinea during the Civil Societies Dialogue with the Forum Leaders.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA –THURSDAY 07 SEPTEMBER 2017: Civil societies are calling on the Pacific Leaders meeting in Apia for more and effective health preventative measures to counter the high rate of lifestyle diseases posing highest world rates.

“Our oceans are dying, our people are dying, and we have the highest rates of Non Communicable Diseases (NCD) in the world,” said Taimalelagi Kasarina Salesa, the CEO of the Samoa Youth Council who was one of the three speakers in the Civil Society Dialogue with the leaders.

“Up to 75% of us die from Non Communicable Diseases prematurely. Eight (8) of our Pacific nations are ranked in the top 10 of the world with the highest prevalence of diabetes with an extreme impact on our women and girls,” said Taimalelagi.

She also pointed to the youth unemployment rate in the region which is 23% and rising.

“Such exclusions make our youth more vulnerable to cross cutting issues such as climate change, Sexually Transmitted Diseases and a serious degradation of cultural identity and pride,” she said.

“Without employment, the youth are lost and vulnerable because of less emphasis on investment that allows them to contribute to solving the problems they face.

“There is no sustainable development without the active participation of our youth, our persons with disabilities and our women,” said Taimalelagi.

She emphasized that Civil Societies offers itself as an effective partner, and can support and add value to the economic development by working in partnership to restore the social values that promote and enhance community cohesiveness and social responsibility.

“We, the CSOs, call on our leaders to:

Support National Youth Councils through budget allocation to:

Lead the innovative use of ICT solutions;

Maximise sports and physical activities as a contribution to reduce premature deaths from NCDs; and

Establish a youth economic empowerment fund to promote entrepreneurship to address youth unemployment.

“As we sit here, these non-communicable diseases, takes more of our women and vulnerable groups and yet they are preventable. So far 99% of our national health budgets are being allocated to treating the symptoms rather than preventing the cause.”

The issues highlighted during the dialogue include:

Advocacy at the grass roots level wants to integrate better health choices to encourage the prevention of NCDs;

Early detection and screening processes for NCDs such as cervical cancer need to be made available and in safe spaces by both public and private providers. We need these services to save lives.

If our women and youth are included in policy development at the highest level, Pacific economic developments would go hand in hand with social stability.

“The most important investment and development a nation can make, is secure the health and the Blue Pacific,” said Taimalelagi.

