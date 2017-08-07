Climate Change & Pacific Water and Wastewater focus of Apia Forum

Front row: Lusia Pitolau Sefo (CEO PWWA Secretariat, Henry Mokono, Seugamaalii Jammie Saena (Vice Chairman), Opetaia Ravai (Chairman), Naea Beth Onesemo-Tuilaepa (Secretary), Joseph Batol. Back row: Latu Toga Kupa, Raka Taviri, Ian Gooden, Jim Keary, Gary Aithison

Source: Press Release

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 07 AUGUST 2017: Over 300 delegates from all over the Pacific are in Apia for the 3rd Pacific Water and Wastewater Ministerial Forum and the 10th annual Pacific Water and Wastewater Conference and Expo which officially opens tomorrow, Tuesday 08 August 2017 at the Aggie Grey’s Sheraton Hotel.

The Pacific Water and Wastewater Association’s Board met in advance of the four day conference and focused on “Water Supply in a Changing Environment” and young water professionals held a workshop to share experiences and learn from expert speakers.

The young professionals from all over the Pacific were led in development, mentoring and sharing by speakers from New Zealand, Australia and Canada. They also heard from Sydney Water Corporation on their climate adaptation and Alfred Arthur Spangel from the New York Department of Environment Protection.

Later in the day they were able to question CEOs from Pacific countries water supply organizations on the realities of sustainably providing safe drinking water in a changing environment.

The conference gets underway tomorrow (Tuesday) with a cultural welcome ava ceremony and the official opening with a keynote address by Deputy Prime Minister, Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa.

The conference also includes an expo with 45 displays showcasing products and innovations from water providers, technology suppliers, contracts and experts from throughout the Pacific. The expo includes a memorial display in honor of Mr Mark Rushworth, the Manager of Aquaduct Training Ltd from Australia, who died suddenly last week in Samoa. Mr Rushworth was well-known and respected throughout the Pacific as one of the founding members of the PWWA.

