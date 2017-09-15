Commission into Family Violence to begin public dialogue next Monday

Five Member Commission of Inquiry into Family Violence. Maiava Iulai Toma, Falenaoti Mulitalo Kolotita June Ailuai Oloialii, Tagaloatele Professor Peggy Fairbairn-Dunlop, Meleisea Leasiolagi Professor Malama Meleisea, Tolofuaivalelei Falemoe Leiataua-Lesa



Source: Press Release, Ombudsmans Office

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 15 SEPTEMBER 2017: A five member Commission to conduct a National Public Inquiry into Family Violence will begin their public consultation Monday 18 September. (ee schedule below).

These 5 members have an important role to play in this inquiry as they prepare to hear from survivors of family violence, stakeholders and all interested members of the public who will share their stories and experiences of family violence in Samoa.

Launched in December 2016, the National Inquiry into family violence will focus on violence that begins in the homes. Its primary focus will be on women and girls within the family setting with attention also on the role and impact of violence on children as they grow and develop in Samoa and any other serious issues that may arise. The Commission formed activates s.34 of the Ombudsman Act which gives authority to the Ombudsman to initiate an inquiry if he becomes aware of a systemic or widespread issue or practice/s that violate human rights.

The members and their profiles:

CHAIRMAN – Maiava Iulai Toma

Current Post: Ombudsman

Previous Work: Secretary to Government

CEO Department of Prime Minister, Foreign Affairs & Cabinet, Samoa Permanent

Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador to the USA, High Commission to Canada.

COMMISSIONER: Falenaoti Mulitalo Kolotita June Ailuai Oloialii

Current Post: President of Vavau Women’s Committee, Active Village Women Representative, Member of the Law and Justice Sector

Previous Work: She actively plays a role in mobilizing women to participate and be involved in various community advocacy programs to address social issues such a family violence. She has represented Samoa on Study tour to promote healthy living for communities in New Zealand. She also represented the Village Women Representative of Samoa as Samoa’s delegate to the 11th Commonwealth Women’s Affairs Ministerial Meeting in 2016. Falenaoti strongly believes that the centre of every Samoan family plays a great role in nurturing a child, and an invidual’s whole being. It is that centre that we need to focus on to provide solutions to the issue of family violence.

COMMISSIONER: Tagaloatele Professor Peggy Fairbairn-Dunlop

Current Post: Professor of Pacific Studies, Institute of Public Policy AUT, Researcher. A wellknown author in Samoa and the Pacific. She has written and part of a number of research on the subject area such as;

Fairbairn-Dunlop P, K Savali & E Puni (2016) What makes for a good Samoan family relationship MSD New Zealand

Fairbairn-Dunlop, P., & Lievore, D. (2007). Samoa Report: Preventing Domestic Violence (NZAID/ PPDVP). p.69.

Kingi, V., Jordan, J., Moeake-Maxwell, T., & Fairbairn-Dunlop, P. (2009). Pathways from crisis to recovery for adult victims/survivors of sexual violence. Ministry of Women’s Affairs (NZ). [Commissioned by Ministry of Women’s Affairs]. Retrieved from http://www.mwa.govt.nz/news-andpubs/ publications/ pathways-part-one

Fairbairn-Dunlop (2001) Tetee Atu le sasa ma le upu malosi: hold back your hands and your harsh words Pacific Health Dialogue Vol 8 No 1, March 2001 (etc.)

COMMISSIONER: Meleisea Leasiolagi Professor Malama Meleisea

Current Post: Director, Centre for Samoan Studies, National University of Samoa

A well-known author and historian in Samoa and the Pacific. He has been a member of a number of recent research, survey projects which looked at participation of women in decision making positions, roles and traditional villages and new urban settlements. In previous work with UNESCO he oversaw and participated in UNESCO sponsored projects against domestic violence. He is a matai and sits in his village council. In his view family based violence (like all other forms of violence) should be eliminated completely from Samoan society through law reform and an intense and on-going national community education programme.

COMMISSIONER: Tolofuaivalelei Falemoe Leiataua-Lesa

Previous Work: Member of Parliament for Aana Alofi No.2,

Former Minister of Women Community and Social Development, Speaker of Parliament, Former Minister of Post & Telecommunications and has held prominent positions in various Government Ministries in the past.

He is the secretary for EFKS Leulumoega since 1989. He is a serving member of his church holding various important positions. He strongly believes that this modern era and changes to our lifestyles plays a huge impact on the social issues we have today. We need to work extra hard for our young people before they fall further away. Everyone needs to do their part to end violence particularly parents and those most influential people such as church ministers and village leaders.

Following its consultations with relevant NGOs/Government Ministries/International Partners, Community Bodies and lastly with the public in villages across Samoa, the Commission is calling for submissions from all interested members of the public particularly survivors, perpetrators, village and church leaders.

This upcoming week on Monday 18th September – 6th October the 5 Commissioners will begin its 3 weeks long dialogue proceedings (hearings) with these individuals to understand first-hand the severity of violence and the impact of violence on the survivor’s lives and exchange ideas and views with the country’s most opinion leaders and those who can influence conduct within villages on practical solutions to this issue.

The dialogue or hearings of the Commission will be carried out in two forms: Public hearings where it will be an open forum to the general public for any interested submitters who would like to publicly share views and stories with the Commissioners OR in Closed hearings where people will be able to come forward and tell their story to the Commissioners behind closed doors, and have their identities kept confidential from the press and in the final Inquiry report.

The public dialogues are open to the public and anyone is welcome to attend observe and hear stories, experiences and ideas which will be shared in this inquiry. The schedules for the dialogues are as follows:

18-20th September 2017, TATTE Conference Room, Lower Ground 10am – 4pm

21st September Nofoalii, Maota Lupeseē (autafa o le faleaoga tulaga lua) 10am – 3pm

22nd September Saleapaga, Faofao Beach Hall 10am – 3pm

25th September Jet Over Hotel, Conference Room, SAVAII 10am – 4pm

26th September Vaimoana Seaside Lodge, Conference Room SAVAII 10am – 4pm

27th September Vaito’omuli, EFKS Hall SAVAII 10am – 4pm

28th September Jet Over Hotel, Conference Room, SAVAII 9am – 12pm

2nd October TATTE Conference Room, Lower Ground 10 – 4pm

3rd October TATTE Conference Room, Lower Ground 10 – 4pm

4th October TATTE Conference Room, Lower Ground 10 – 4pm

5th October TATTE Conference Room, Lower Ground 10 – 4pm

6th October CLOSED SUBMISSIONS 10 – 4pm

Related