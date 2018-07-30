Commission of Inquiry to investigate deaths of two infants

Source: PRESS SECRETARIAT

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 30 JULY 2018: Cabinet last week approved the establishment of a three member Commission of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two infants at Safotu District Hospital earlier this month.

The Commission will investigate the procedures in place within the Ministry of Health for the administering of the Mumps, Measles and Rubella (MMR) vaccine injections and will also look into alleged procedural discrepancies relating to the deaths of the two young children.

The Commission is chaired by Tuiloma Neroni Slade.

Tuiloma brings a wealth of legal expertise as a former Judge of Pre-Trial Chamber II at the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands.

He also served as Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat and a former Attorney General of the Government of Samoa.

The other two members include highly qualified medical practitioner Leo’o Tautalatasi Dr. John Adams and Mrs Lilia Si’itia, who has years of experience in the nursing profession with the Ministry of Health.

The Commission has one week to complete its inquiries with its findings and recommendations to be tabled for Cabinet’s consideration.

