Commissioner for Prisons and Correctional Services reappointed

Commissioner for Prisons and Correctional Services Taitosaua Edward Winterstein talks to the media after he was sworn in

Source: Press Secretariat

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 06 FEBRUARY 2018: The Commissioner for Prisons and Correctional Services, Taitosaua Edward Winterstein was officially sworn in yesterday in Supreme Court by the Chief Justice His Honour Patu Tiava’asu’e Falefatu Sapolu.

Taitosaua is the first to hold the Commissioner post since 2014 when the Prisons and Correctional services was separated from the Ministry of Police and his reappointment was approved by Cabinet in 2017. This is Taitosaua’s second term as Commissioner for Prisons and Correctional services.

Taitosaua started his working career as a public servant serving in the Ministry of the Prime Minister and the Samoa Meteorology Office from 1976 to 1982. He then moved and worked in New Zealand (1982 to 1989) and Australia (1990 to 2007) before returning to serve as Manager for the Environment and Renewable Energy Section with the Scientific Research Organization of Samoa (S.R.O.S.) from 2007 to 2013.

Commissioner Winterstein hails from the villages of Safune and Asau and he holds a BSc. from the University of the South Pacific. He was educated at St. Joseph’s College before taking up further studies overseas. Taitosaua is married with two children.

