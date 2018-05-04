Commonwealth medalists receive monetary rewards from Government

The Commonwealth medalists Don Opeloge, Feagaiga Stowers and Sanele Mao at the forefront

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 03 MAY 2018: Samoa’s Commonwealth Games gold medalists received monetary rewards from the Government in a brief ceremony last night.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi presented the Gold medalists Feagaiga Stowers and Sanele Mao $20,000 tala each while the silver medalists Don Opeloge, Lauititi Lui, Vaipapa Ioane and Ato Polinsky received $4,000 each.

The Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (SASNOC) requested Government to reward any athlete who brings home a medal from international competition.

But Government had a longstanding policy to reward only the Gold medalists. However, yesterday, Cabinet decided to award the silver medalists as well under an Encouragement Reward.

Government also presented Samoa’s most successful coach, Tuaopepe Jerry Wallwork $10,000 for this contribution to the development of weightlifting in Samoa.

SASNOC President Patrick Fepulea’i then presented Tuilaepa a Commonwealth Gold medal as a token of his leadership.

Related