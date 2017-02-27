Conference on Disability live streamed to the world

Some of the regional participants at the conference venue at the TATE Conference Room

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 27 FEBRUARY 2017: The Fifth Pacific Regional Conference on Disability 2017 in Samoa was livestreamed to the rest of the world during the whole duration of the conference through internet connectivity provided by Digicel Samoa in both conference venues at Tanoa Tusitala and the TATTE Building in Apia.

The Pacific Disability Forum (PDF) acknowledges the sponsorship provided by Digicel Samoa as it enabled PDF to reach persons with disabilities who could not make it to Samoa, enjoyed the conference from the comfort of their homes.

PDF CEO Mr. Setareki Macanawai said, “The connection played a crucial role in terms of reaching out to our members who weren’t able to come to the conference due to various reasons.

“A member from Fiji and also part of the PDF’s regional resource team thanked PDF and Nuanua O’le Alofa organising team through the Pacific Disability Forum facebook page, for the livestream, as it enabled her to follow the discussions from Fiji”, said Mr. Macanawai.

“PDF was able to livestreamed 80% of the whole conference programs and reached out to more than 10,000 people in all continents of the world including persons with disabilities in the Pacific, through social media,” he said.

“We acknowledged the support of Digicel Samoa as it was not limited at the organisation level but also at the individual level whereby all international participants were given a Digicel sim card that was loaded with $15 worth of talk time and 200MB of data,” said Macanawai.

Digicel Samoa Chief Customer Officer Mr. Deepak Khanna said “Digicel are proud to support Nuanua o le Alofa and the Pacific Disability Forum, in this 5th Pacific Regional Conference on Disability. We believe in creating not just a working environment but also, a society that is inclusive and gives equal opportunities to all including persons with disabilities.”

Digicel’s unlimited data during the conference enabled us to engage our members from around the Pacific through our various platforms of information sharing.

Digicel Samoa also provided t-shirts for all volunteers at the Fifth Pacific Regional Conference on Disability 2017.

