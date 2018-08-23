Cooperation between Japan and Samoa expands through Volunteers

PHOTO: Japan volunteers working in Samoa

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 23 AUGUST 2018: The Governments of Japan and Samoa have expanded the cooperation through Japan’s volunteers assisting the economic and social development of Samoa.

The dispatch of Japan’s volunteers under the Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers Programme was signed in September 3, 1971 when Samoa was known as Western Samoa.

Samoa is the first country in the Oceania region that Japan dispatched a Volunteer in December 1972 pursuant to the Exchange of Notes above. To date, approximately

670 Volunteers to Samoa have actively contributed to the economic and social development in more than 85 fields and at more than 100 recipients.

This week, the amendments to the Exchange of Notes were signed between the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Maugaoleatuolo Shinya Aoki and the Hon. Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Fatialofa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi.

The Amendments do not alter the basic framework of the Exchange of Notes, and include such as: to replace “Western Samoa” with the “Independent State of Samoa”; to specifying competent authorities; to clarify the purposes of use for acquired techniques, equipment etc.; to clarify the responsibility of the entity bearing any arising claims against the Volunteers; to clarify responsible entity; and to ensure that necessary measure to secure safety are in place for the Volunteers.

Currently, 26 Volunteers are in Samoa and engaged in primary education (10), science education (2), disability assistance (2), physical education (2), computer instruction (1), swimming (1), judo (1), physiotherapy (1), nutrition instruction (1), public health (1), electric engineering (1), Japanese language education (1), curation (1) and veterinary medicine (1).

The Government of Japan wishes that the Amendments will serve as a basis of expanding cooperation between Japan and Samoa in assistance to the economic and social development through the Volunteers.