Court acquits police officer of sex charge

Lawyer Leota Raymond Schuster and acquitted Leilani Savea leaving court

By Pai Mulitalo Ale

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 07 MARCH 2017: Suspended Police Officer Leilani Savea is a free man after Justice Mata Tuatagaloa dismissed the charge against him.

The 33-year-old was charged with one count of sexual connection induced by threats which carries a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment.

Leilani pleaded not guilty to the charge when the matter was mentioned in court last year.

After the trial last week, the accused’s lawyer Leota Raymond Schuster submitted that there was no case to answer.

Leota submitted that there was no evidence provided by the prosecution to prove that his client was guilty of such charge.

Counsel also argued that all the evidence by the two police officers is all hearsay.

However counsel for prosecution Lucy Sio argued that there was evidence to prove that the accused is guilty.

She said the court should consider the evidence by the two police officers who were on duty that night who heard about what had happened.

After hearing the submissions from both counsels, Justice Tautagaloa dismissed the charge against the accused this morning.

She said the prosecution have not enough evidence to prove that the charge against the accused.

According to the Police media officer Su’a Muliaga Tiumalu there is no limitation to any officer to be reinstated to his previous rank when the charges against him are dismissed.

“That is all up to his lawyer to write back to the Ministry that the charges against the accused are being dismissed,” said Su’a.

