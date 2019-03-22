Court convicts Pig’s head thrower and fined $2,400

Talalelei Pauga outside court after he was convicted and fined $2,400

By Rula Su’a Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 22 MARCH 2019: District Court Judge Leota Raymond Schuster has convicted and fined Talalelei Pauga, the man who threw a pig’s head and other animal meats at the Prime Minister during a community ceremony at Brisbane, Australia December 2018.

But his conviction in Apia is for making a false declaration on his immigration arrival card.

Pauga who pleaded not guilty in the first place, changed his plea to guilty this week and Judge Leota fined him $2000 talā, plus $200 to be paid to the Ministry of Police, and another $200 to be paid to the Immigration Division of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Failing to pay the $2,400, he will spend 6 weeks in jail.

Pauga was charged under the Immigration Act 2014, by declaring false information on his arrival card when he ticked ‘no’ to a question if he had any previous convictions in country of residence.

Defence counsel Josephine Sapolu asked to discharge her client without conviction arguing that Pauga had no convictions in Samoa, and is a first time offender.

Counsel Iliganoa Atoa for the Attorney General argued that the offence committed was of a serious nature as it was a risk to the safety of the people in terms of terrorism.

Pauga has previous convictions in Australia, including causing public nuisance when he threw a pig’s head at the Prime Minister.

Outside court, Counsel Josephine Sapolu said her client’s case is an interesting one, as it is the first one in Samoa, and it will look at how the Immigration services .

“We will have to see that Samoa Immigration to be very thorough with anyone coming through our airports.”

Questions have already been raised about other prominent Samoans who had previous convictions and what they are filling out in their immigration arrival forms.

Meanwhile another Australian based Samoan, Paulo Malele or King Faipopo is seeking to vary his bail conditions so he can travel to see his family in Australia. He was charged and held by police when he came to Samoa for his mothers’ funeral early this year. He is charged for making false claims against the Prime Minister in his blog.

Like this: Like Loading...