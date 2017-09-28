Court of Appeal reinstates $2m saying Supreme Court should not have intervened

Samoa’s Court House, Mulinu’u

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 28 SEPTEMBER 2017: The Court of Appeal has reinstated $2m talā to be awarded to the Apia Construction & Engineering Ltd (ACEL) and ruled that the Supreme Court should never had intervened with the decision already made in the dispute between the appellant and the Samoa National Provident Fund.

The dispute that ran over ten years was between NPF, the respondent, and ACEL, the appellant. The dispute started after NPF terminated ACEL’s service five months after signing a contract to build the Molesi Food Court in 2004.

After three mediations, the court awarded $2 million talā to ACEL. However, the Supreme Court stopped the process after the respondent applied to “set aside the award”.

Last week, the Court of Appeal ruled that there was no basis for setting aside the award, and agreed with the appellant that the Supreme Court “should not have intervened.”

The Court of Appeal found that the “respondent relied on a number of grounds for setting aside the award of 14 July 2014, and the only ones capable of legal recognition were bias, excess of jurisdiction, and error on the face of the award. None can be sustained in this case.”

The Court of Appeal then allowed the appeal and withdrew the order to set aside part of the award.

They also ruled that the “award of 14 July 2014 is reinstated in its entirety, and that the respondent must pay the appellant costs of $150,970 representing the total awarded for costs incurred in both courts.”

The Case

The contract between the respondent and appellant was signed12 January 2004, and termination took place on 08 June 2004. The appellant then started legal proceedings against the respondent on the basis of “unlawful termination.”

Ten years later, the first of three mediations took place in 2014, and the appellant was successful after the third mediation, and were awarded $2 million tala.

However, the respondent challenged the decision and asked the Supreme Court to “set aside the award” which the Court granted.

A second mediation before a new mediator took place after the Supreme Court acquitted the first mediator on the ground of bias.

In the period of these court proceedings, losses were accumulating, and the appellant’s business collapsed and their personal assets sold off by the bank. ACEL’s guarantor also lost their home due to ACEL’s debt.

A third mediation took place before a different mediator, Vui Mariner who ruled in favour of ACEL.

The Court of Appeal says “The Arbitrator (mediator) issued his liability award 24 March 2014, and he found that the respondent’s termination had been unlawful, and that there was no longer any challenge to that finding.”

Vui then called for submissions on the “quantum of the damages due to the appellant.”

The appellant claimed $4.6 million but the respondent argued that it should be $417,000.

On 14 July 2014, Vui awarded $2 million to ACEL, but on 28 August 2014, the respondent applied to the Supreme Court to have the “quatum award set aside” as both parties have agreed to a Judiciary Settlement Conference (JSC).

No settlement was achieved, and accordingly the respondent’s application to set aside was brought on for hearing in the Supreme Court.

The appeal

According to the Court of Appeal, the Supreme Court Judge set aside parts of the award concerned with reputation losses and compensation for costs incurred which amount to $782,000.

They also reflected on the $800,000 awarded for legal fees incurred as a result of the wrongful termination, which was also set aside by the Supreme Court Judge, and referred back to the mediator for further consideration.

Due to the Supreme Court decision, ACEL then filed an appeal against its decision and costs for both courts (Supreme and Court of Appeal)

The Court of Appeal believes that “the fundamental ground of appeal was that the Judge failed to appreciate the limits of a Court’s jurisdiction to set aside an arbitration award. Notwithstanding the Judge’s accurate survey of the legal principles involved, his approach in practice had much in common with an appeal on the merits.”

“The appellant goes on to contend that even had there been jurisdiction for the Court to examine the merits of the Arbitrator’s decision, the award was in fact fully justified on the evidence.”

In all the circumstances, the Court of Appeal upheld the appellant’s claim to costs.

Presiding over the Court of Appeal were Honourable Justice Fisher, Honourable Justice Panckhurst, and Honourable Justice Hansen.

