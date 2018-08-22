Court place university student under probation

By Faye Seiuli

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 22 AUGUST 2018: The Court has placed 17 year old university student Lewis Tomasi under probation after pleading guilty to one count of possession of marijuana.

Lewis is a Preparatory Year student at the National University of Samoa studying for his Arts Certificate.

He was convicted and discharged yesterday by Chief Justice Patu Tiava’asu’e Falefatu Sapolu after taking into account mitigating factors presented by the Probation Office.

The report said that Lewis was still very young and attending school, and has almost completed the Toe Afua Se Taeao Fou Program which the Court placed him under when he was first charged in May 2018.

He had pleaded guilty at the first chance and that he had shown remorse over the incident.

The report also said that Lewis bought the marijuana from one of the dealers at the Savalalo Flea Market.

In passing sentence, Patu warned Lewis of what would happen to him if he ever appears in Court in a related drug offence.

He then ordered Lewis to continue with the Toe Afua Se Taeao Fou Program, placed him under probation and to carry out 60 hours of community service.