Court President’s future in Parliaments hands: Committee venture into uncharted ground

APIA, 29 MAY 2019: A Parliamentary Special Committee will venture into uncharted ground when it sits to investigate the assault case against the suspended President of the Lands and Titles Court, Fepuleai Atila Ropati.

In a ministerial statement in parliament yesterday morning, the Prime Minister said this was a significant, new and historical case as it is something no one anticipated would happen.

The Special Committee will look at the reasons and decision of the Judicial Services Committee on the President and report to Parliament that will make the final decision through a vote.

The drawn-out case will be the very first of a Court Judge to be decided by a vote of Parliament.

President Fepuleai was found guilty of assault by the District Court but without conviction. Then the matter was appealed by the Attorney General’s Office and the Court of Appeal convicted Fepuleai and fined him. The Court of Appeal’s decision also referred to the conduct of Judges in the eyes of the public.

Following the Court of Appeals decision, Fepuleai resigned and his resignation reportedly accepted by the outgoing Chief Justice last April.

However, Fepuleai was reported to have changed his mind and the Prime Minister told Talamua early this month that Parliament will make the final decision.

Tuilaepa told Parliament yesterday that the Judicial Services Committee has failed to come to a decision whether to terminate or have the President continue (in his job).

He said under the Constitution, Parliament has the power and referred to the Parliamentary Committee that investigated the work of the Lands and Titles Court due to the many public complaints about the backlog of cases and the performance of this court. The Committee’s report was the basis of reforms and new laws to improve the work of the Lands and Titles court.

“Now we face a new challenge,” said Tuilaepa. “This will be the first time Parliament will decide the future of a court judge, the President of the Court.”

He said this is possible under the Constitution where Parliament can decide on the appointments of Speaker, Prime Minister and Court Judges if there were unresolved issues.

He said this case is important for Samoa to see the doctrine of checks and balances at work between the three independent arms of Samoa’s democratic government – Parliament, the Judiciary and the Executive, “to avoid any abuse of power.” The Prime Minister emphasized that this will also reflect the supremacy of Parliament.

Tuilaepa said the Court of Appeal comprised of overseas judges, fined the President. “But didn’t say whether the President continues or not, as that’s the role of the Judicial Services Committee.”

“But the Appeal Court decision discussed the behaviour proper of a judge, to be like an angel,” said Tuilaepa.

“But like the sermon of a church minister (to prisoners) at a prison, behave yourselves, as the only difference is you have been caught and we have yet to be,” said Tuilaepa.

The President, Fepuleai Atila Ropati was a former Clerk of the Parliament before he was appointed as President in 2016. He assaulted the Ministry’s night watchman during an end of year social function at the end of 2017. The court found that the night watchman suffered injuries to his head from blows using a bottle.

The 6 member Special Parliamentary Committee will be led by the Deputy Speaker, Nafoitoa Talaimanu Keti, and will be advised by the Attorney General’s office.

Parliament has adjourned to 18 May after the Minister of Finance tabled the Supplementary Budget 2018/2019 and the Main Budget 2019/2020.

