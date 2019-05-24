Court quashes contempt charges against Malie village chiefs

PHOTO: Fa’amausili Papalii Moli Malietoa and Malie village chiefs after the bestowal of the Malietoa title in August 2018. Photo Rula Vaai/Talamua Media

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

“The matter was indeed an “abuse of process” when a second interim order was issued by the Court Registrar to stop the bestowment of the Malietoa title.” – Judge Alalatoa Rosella Papalii

APIA, SAMOA – 24 MAY 2019: District Court Judge Alalatoa Rosella Viane Papalii, has quashed and dismissed charges of contempt of court against sixteen village chiefs of Malie, who were accused of breaching an interim order issued by the Court Registrar to stop the bestowment of the Malietoa title to Fa’amausili Papalii Moli Malietoa in August last year.

Alalatoa highlighted in her ruling that the matter was indeed an “abuse of process” when a second interim order was issued by the Court Registrar to stop the bestowment of the Malietoa title, when there was already an interim order ordered by the President of the Lands and Titles Court, the former Chief Justice Patu Tiava’asu’e Falefatu Sapolu.

Judge Alalatoa said the first interim order by the Chief Justice was for the Papa (honours) of the Gatoaitele title not to be conferred, and for the conferment of the Malietoa title to proceed. The reasons being that a case against the Gatoaitele title was pending in the Lands and Titles Court at the time.

The second interim order issued by Registrar Tuiloma, was based on a petition by matais of Afega village referring to possible chaos and bloodshed between Samoans if the bestowment of the title went ahead.

The interim order also stated that the bestowment should be conducted in accordance to custom and culture of the faa Samoa.

The complainants were Fata Saifoloi, Fata Enoka, and Maulolo Tavita of Afega.

Judge Alalatoa questioned the validity of the second interim order whether it supersedes the decision by the Lands and Titles Court on the 22nd of December 2017, executing the appointment of Faamausili Moli to be the holder of the Malietoa Title.

That decision also said the title be conferred within 12 months of the decision.

The prosecution argued that the Lands and Titles Court’s decision was not necessarily for their purposes, stating that there was a court order which was disobeyed.

The defense counsel disputed saying the matter was clearly an abuse of process, referring to the ruling by the Lands and Titles Court in 2017, which also halted further legal process in trial.

Judge Alalatoa also pointed out Registrar’s Tuiloma’s second affidavit where he said he never personally received the letter from the complainant and shifted the blame to the former Chief Executive Officer, Papali’i John Taimalelagi, who dealt with the matai of Afega village and referred the matter to him having declared a conflict of interest.

Judge Alalatoa concluded that the charges against all 16 matais be permanently stayed and dismissed.

“I do so to protect the court process from further abuse,” she ruled.

“I do so to prevent criminal processes from being used for purpose alien to Administration and Justice. I do so to uphold the public’s confidence in the administration of justice.”

The 15 village chiefs were represented by Lefau Harry Schuster and Fa’amausili Moli was represented by Matafeo George Latu. Iliganoa Atoa for the Prosecution.

