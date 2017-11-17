Court reduces community service sentence for Chinese man

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 17 NOVEMBER 2017: The Supreme Court has reduced the community service sentence of 200 hours as set down for Chinese citizen Kenji Li.

Li was sentenced last month to pay a fine of $10,000 talā and to serve 200 hours of community work after he was convicted of negligent driving causing death.

A man died in a traffic accident at Puipa’a last year when the car driven by Li smashed into the side of the bus the man was sitting.

However, Li’s lawyer Leota Raymond Schuster applied to reduce the community service sentence due to the delay in placing Li at any community work.

Justice Leiataualesā Daryl Clarke noted of the admission by the Probation Service that they have yet to place Li in any community work program.

He was satisfied with Prosecution submission to change certain parts of the sentence but for the applicant to continue staying in Samoa to continue his community service.

“In accepting the circumstances of change, the Court is mindful of what the Probation Services said but bear in mind Section 30 of the Community Act 2008, and the appropriate placement set up by the Probation Statutes the ability for the accused to carry our 20 hours community service per week,” said Leiataualesā.

“According to Section 33A and 3C of the Community Work Sentence, the 200 hours is cancelled and substitute in place by 90 hours,” said Leiataualesā.

Li was then fined $650 to be paid within 7 days, and in default four weeks imprisonment.

Leiataualesā the change in the sentence was only to the community service, and the $10,000 remains.

