Court reserves ruling over Malietoa descendants’ dispute

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 19 FEBRUARY 2018 – District Court Judge Talasa Atoa Saaga, has reserved her ruling over criminal charges brought against Faamausili Moli Malietoa, youngest son of the late Head of State, Malietoa Tanumafili 11 until 5 March.

Last week, Faamausili took the witness stand and told the court that the reason why the family’s meeting was called on the 22nd of August 2017, was to seek a solution to some of the differences within their family and if there were other issues those were to be discussed in due course.

Faamausili referred to a dispute over a burial plan of one of their cousins at the family cemetery at Faatoia, which was stopped by Papalii Titi Malietoa, Papalii Ioane Malietoa and Papalii Malietau Malietoa.

“That was the reason why the meeting was called, so we can solve the issue in mutual respect. My view was that, we solved this first then we move on to other things including the estate of our grandfather.”

Faamausili testified that at that time, Papalii Titi insisted that they were not there to discuss any other issues, the only reason they took part, was to discuss the estate of their grandfather Malietoa Tanumafili 1, and accused them of illegal actions over it.

Faamausili said despite pleas from the spokesperson for a peaceful approach, Papalii Titi Malietoa “was over his head” and demanded the meeting to discuss the estates of their grandfather.”

“At that time, glasses of ice water were passed around and I grabbed one and threw indirectly at Papalii Titi,” said Faamausili. “I did not intend to aim at his head or face. I threw it against the wall missing him directly. If I had wanted to hit him directly, I would have done just that, but I did not want to as it was just to get his attention.”

He also told court, that he did not swear at Papalii Titi nor any of the words Papalii Titi accused him of saying it.

Another witness who took the stand, Papalii Monalisa Saveaalii, testified that the meeting was called to solve problems within the family.

When asked by the prosecution whether Faamausili swore at Papalii Titi, she said yes. She also told court that she did not know the time Faamausili threw the glass at Papalii Titi, but she knew from the broken glasses that were on the floor.

Faamausili Moli Malietoa is facing charges of assault, armed with an object, throwing an object and insulting words.

The decision is scheduled to be delivered 5 March.

Related