Court sets early hearing date for man charged for making false statements against the PM

Malele Paulo or King Faipopo with his lawyer



By Rula Su’a –Vaai

APIA SAMOA – MONDAY 25 MARCH 2019: The court has set an early hearing for the Australian based Samoan, Malele Paulo or King Faipopo for the 25th and 26th of April in the District Court.

Both Prosecution and the defence counsels agreed for an early hearing for the defence to withdraw her application for Malele to leave Samoa.

Presiding Judge Papalii Rosela says it is for the best interests of the defence given the strong objection from the prosecution against an application to leave the jurisdiction.

Judge Papalii also ordered Prosecution to disclose all trial documents to the defence by Friday the 29th of March to enable the defence to prepare for the trial.

Malele Paulo or King Faipopo as he is known on the social media is an Australian based Samoan who is facing 13 charges for making false statements against the Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi.

He has surrendered his passport to the authorities and he remains on bail.

