COURT Court stops Malietoa title bestowal
COURTLatest NewsLocal NewsPeople

Court stops Malietoa title bestowal

010

 

PHOTO: A scene at Malie village this afternoon 

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 16 AUGUST 2018:  The President of the Lands and Titles court today issued a court order to the chiefs and orators of Afega and Malie villages prohibiting the conferring of the Gatoaitele title to Papali’i Fa’amausili Moli Malietoa.

The petition was lodged by Gatoaitele Savea Sano Malifa, saying the rightful heir to the Gatoaitele title is vacant, and that the matter is pending in the Lands and Titles Court.

The Gatoaitele is one of the Pāpā (honours) pertaining to the Malietoa title that was planned to be bestowed on Papali’i Fa’amausili at Malie tomorrow.

However, a separate injunction to stop the bestowment went to mediation this afternoon between the heirs of the three branches of the Malietoa title – Moli, Natuitasina and Talavou where they all agreed to withdraw the matter for further discussion.

The general understanding following today’s mediation, was for the parties to seek a consensus and inform the court in two weeks time, before the bestowment goes ahead.

Papali’i Fa’amausili Moli Malietoa had already been bestowed the Malietoa title in a traditional ceremony at Malie following the passing of his father, the former Head of State, Malietoa Tanumafili 11 ten years ago. But the long drawn differences between the factions within the three family branches, resulted in an ensuing court battle that continued to this afternoon.

Candidate for the Malietoa title, Papali’i Fa’amausili Moli Malietoa photographed after one of the many court cases to determine a title holder.

 

Share
Samoa’s unemployment stands at 4 percent Previous post

Related articles

Lawsuit challenges Land Title Registration Act 2008

Press Release 17 August, 2018

Malietoa title bestowed without Pāpā honours

Staff Reporters 17 August, 2018

Ministry of Justice policies and administration under investigation

Lagi Keresoma 16 August, 2018

Japan signs USD$1.8 million for much needed medical equipment

Press Release 16 August, 2018

Samoa’s unemployment stands at 4 percent

Staff Reporters 16 August, 2018

Second nurse charged for babies deaths

Staff Reporters 16 August, 2018

Subscribe via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to Talamua and receive notifications of new articles by email.

Talamua Google+

Copyright All rights reserved