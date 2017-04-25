CRICKET: Single minded Samoa hungry for success

The Samoa Womens Cricket Team winning Gold in the PNG Pacific Games 2015

Samoa’s women’s cricket team, the 2015 Pacific Games gold medallists, are determined to make up for their less than satisfactory performance on home soil last year.

Entering the competition ranked only behind Papua New Guinea, the team has their sights set on taking out top spot at the 2018 ICC Women’s World Twenty20 – East Asia-Pacific Qualifier 2017.

After failing to overcome a dominant PNG Lewas team last year in Apia for the fifty over qualifier, Samoa have gone back to the drawing board for the tournament in Sano, Japan.

Alongside a new coach in Garry Wood from Papatoetoe in New Zealand, there are several new faces lining up for Samoa, including all-rounder Kolotita Nonu and up and coming batter Doris Kalifa.

Wood is hoping that some of the younger returning players will also step up this tournament to take the burden off the senior players in the team’s bid to qualify for the 2018 ICC Women’s World T20.

This includes Via Andrews who will be opening the batting and Taofi Lafai who will strengthen the middle order with her ability to rotate the strike and quick running between the wickets.

Ultimately though Wood believes Samoa’s biggest strength will be “their unity as a team with a culture that focuses on the collective performance.”

Samoa veteran Regina Lili’i will once again captain the side and brings much needed playing experience as she lines up to play in her seventh regional women’s qualifier.

Always a crucial player for Samoa, Lili’i was recently named MVP at the Papatoetoe Premier Women’s competition for the 2016-2017 season, and is more determined than ever to lead her to team to success.

Lili’i strongly believes that the team has improved significantly and that they are a “fiery, gutsy unit who play with heart and are prepared to do their absolute best for their team mates”.

Samoa’s first match is against home team Japan on Friday April 28 at the Sano International Cricket Ground.

The 2018 ICC Women’s World Twenty20 – East Asia-Pacific Qualifier 2017 begins in Sano, Japan on April 28 and will feature teams from Japan, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Vanuatu.

The top team will qualify for the 2018 ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier to be held in later 2017 or early 2018.

