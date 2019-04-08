Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Norway to visit Samoa

The Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Norway HRH Haakon Magnus planting a tree in Tonga last week Photo: Courtesy of Matangi Tonga



APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 08 APRIL 2019: The environment and climate change will feature prominently in the royal visit to Samoa this week by the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Norway, HRH Haakon Magnus.

Crown Prince Haakon will arrive Wednesday afternoon for a two days visit as the final stop on his Pacific tour that covered Tonga and Fiji.

The regional visit aims to strengthen Norway’s partnership with Pacific island states, with a view to promoting common interests in the United Nations and in areas of international cooperation, like the oceans and climate change as well as peace and security.

Crown Prince Haakon will be greeted by the Deputy Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mataafa, at Faleolo International Airport, Wednesday afternoon then followed by the inspection of the Guard of Honour. Later in the evening, a state dinner will be hosted by the Government of Samoa for the Crown Prince and his delegation.

On the second day of his visit, the Crown Prince is scheduled to pay a courtesy visit to His Highness the Head of State Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II and meet with Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi.

Prince Haakon and delegation will visit the Vaisigano Bridge Project and Wall followed by a site visit to the Moataa Mangroves, to see first-hand the effects of climate change and mitigation efforts in place at community-level.

The Kingdom of Norway plays a leading role in international efforts relating to climate and oceans, therefore this visit by the Crown Prince provides an opportunity to strengthen cooperation between both countries on these issues of common interest.

