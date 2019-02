PHOTO: Apia under overcast

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 27 FEBRUARY 2019: Heavy rain warning remains for the Samoa group as Cyclone Pola moves southwest of Apia. The latest weather update at 5.30this morning said Tropical Depression TD11F was upgraded to Tropical Cyclone Pola at 2 this morning to the Northwest of Tonga.

TC Pola maintains its path South-Southeast further away from Samoa at a speed of 5KT.

Meanwhile, an active convergence zone connected to TC POLA remains over the islands; hence providing brief heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Heavy Rain Warning Remains in force for all of Samoa. Landslides are possible for vulnerable areas. Flood Warning Remains in force for vulnerable areas and all major rivers. Wind advisory remains in force for all of Samoa.

The prevailing weather conditions have not affected inter-island sea and air travel.

