Dangerous escaped prisoner caught

The Police notice that the escaped prisoner has been caught

Source: Samoa Police Service facebook page

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 19 JUNE 2018: The Samoa Police Service has informed the public that escaped prisoner PATI CHONG NEE was captured this morning as a result of the information relayed by the public to police.

Chong Nee escaped last week and police warned the public that he was armed and dangerous and should not be approached for public safety.

SPS acknowledged the members of the public for their on-going support in relaying information that led to the prisoners capture and in “Working Together for a Safer Samoa.”

