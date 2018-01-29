Deaths from Saturday’s tragic traffic incident remains at three

Police spokesperson Auapa’au Logoitino Filipo

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 29 JANUARY 2018: Police spokesperson Auapa’au Logoitino Filipo has confirmed that the number of deaths as a result of the tragic traffic incident last Saturday at Puipa’a remains at three.

He is calling the social media users to stop spreading wrong information about the incident with some claiming that ten people died in the accident.

“It is an offence to post misleading information, and people should be considerate of their actions,” said Auapa’au.

He also confirmed that police have located the family of the woman in their report earlier today.

“The woman is from Nofoali’i and the police located her family today,” said Auapa’au.

The woman’s family visited her at the morgue this afternoon.

He again emphasized the seriousness of misleading people with wrong information and urged the public to be considerate of their actions.

