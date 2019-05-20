Defendant Peter Tulaga told court he did not shoot the victim

By Rula Su’a Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 21 MAY 2019: Defendant Peter Tulaga, facing attempted murder charges, took the stand yesterday and testified that he did not shoot Frysna Rimoni on the night of 15 January at his home at Vailoa Faleata.

He disputed testimonies by his siblings, and other witnesses including the Police Commissioner, that Tulaga called him on the night of the incident that he shot his wife with a gun.

Tulaga told the court about his relationship with the victim and how they met. They became very close and he told Frysna that he was going to divorce his wife who was in New Zealand with his three children.

The divorce went through in September 2018, and for the first time introduced Frysna to his mother. He said at that time, he often went over and slept at Frysna’s home, and Frysna would spent some nights at his house at Vailoa, Faleata.

“There was one night, I was to go to my farm, but I realized that I forgot my keys at Frysna’s place at Alafua. I went back to fetch my keys and I found out that there were other people in Frysna’s life, and that she was not telling me about it,” said Tulaga.

“I arrived at her house and I saw another lady there, and what I saw was not right. I did not want to see it and I do not want to talk about it.

“I got my keys, Frysna was shocked to see me, and she told me, she thought I was on my way to the farm. So I just left.”

The Shooting

Tulaga testified that he remembered the day the incident happened. He was at the market all day selling his taro. He went home and parked his car under the tree in front of his house, then had the boys clean the car.

“I then went and had a shower, had a meal then went to my room and lay down on a mattress.

“I was feeling sleepy, and I heard Frysna. She came in my room and the first thing she asked was my cell phone,” said Tulaga. “I was saddened, because I was tired, and the only thing she asked was my cell phone.”

Tulaga said earlier on the day, he found out that Frysna had blocked her wife on his face book page.

“I asked her why she blocked my wife on Facebook. I told her we had a deal, that you can block anyone out, but never my wife because it is her face book page that I get to communicate with my children,” explained Tulaga.

“I then told her, I am done with you, I don’t want you anymore, I am going back to my wife, I am leaving you……….you blocked my wife and my children so dear to my heart.”

Tulaga said she apologized and she cried. “After some time, I told her she can go to her aunty who was texting to pick her up.

“I then turned over and at that time I heard a ‘clucking’ sound. I sat up abruptly and I saw her pointing the gun to her head.

“I quickly reached out to her trying to get the gun away, but it went off. She fell faced down, and all I can see was blood coming out on the side of her head.”

Tulaga added he was shocked and afraid because this has never happened to him. He then left the scene.

The trial continues today.

