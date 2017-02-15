Defending Champs return for Marist 7s International

Ed Fidow of Marist Auckland receiving the 2016 Player of the Tournament Prize from Angela and brother Vernon Wetzell as Sports Club President Laulu Henry Taefu and Club member Tagaloa Fa’afouina Su’a look on.

BY Pa’i Mulitalo Ale

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY, 15 FEBRUARY 2017: More than twenty teams have been confirmed for the 29th Marist International Sevens – the highlight of the inaugural Marist International Sports Week on Friday 17 February at the Apia Park stadium.

Defending champions, Marist Auckland, Zac Guildford led Stallion from New Zealand and the Leone Team from American Samoa are the three overseas sides competing.

All the teams will be welcomed at a traditional Ava ceremony at the Marist Sports Club house at Lotopā tomorrow morning.

Since winning the championship last year, two players, Edward Fidow and Alamanada Motuga have been drafted and stood out in the national sevens side.

The 29th Valima Marist International Sevens will start with the pool games on Friday 17 February and the finals on Saturday 18 February.

POOL A

Auckland Marist

Tufulele

Toaula

POOL B

Vaiala

Leone (American Samoa)

Tepatasi

POOL C

Moata’a

Safotu

Salelologa

POOL D

Marist St. Joseph’s

Taga

Sasa’ai

POOL E

Apia Maroons

Letogo

Magiagi

POOL F

Vailele

Afaluko RAS

Aana

POOL G

Stallions (New Zealand)

Satalo

Lepea

POOL H

Moamoa

SCOPA

Vaimoso

Related

Staff Reporters