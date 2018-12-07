Deputy Prime Minister conferred Doctor of Letter Honorary Degree

Samoa’s Deputy Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa acknowledging the honour conferred by the Fiji based University of the South Pacific

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 07 DECEMBER 2018: The University of the South Pacific –USP today conferred Deputy Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa an Honorary Degree in recognition of her significant contribution to the betterment of Samoa.

Fiame was conferred the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letter (D.Litt) during the USP’s graduation ceremony at the school of Agriculture at Alafua. The Deputy Prime Minister is one of the 5 outstanding recipients nominated and endorsed by University’s Council based on their outstanding service to the Pacific.

The degree recognizes the Deputy Prime Minister’s service to the public, her commitment in spearheading environment conservation, education, women development issues and politics nationally and internationally.

In acknowledging the prestigious award, Fiame mentioned her family and friends who have contributed to her journey not only in education but in politics.

“I acknowledged my parents who both passed away, but what they have instilled in me has taken me to where I am today.”

She also thanked the USP Council for awarding her the Honorary Doctorate Degree.

USP’s Vice Chancellor, Rajesh Chandra congratulated the Deputy Prime Minister on her award, adding it was a well-deserved honour.

“You well deserve your Honorary Doctorate degree because of your outstanding service and contribution to your country,” said the Vice Chancellor.

“Your time as Pro Chancellor of USP in 2006-2012 and Chair to the USP Council added value to operate the best vision of academia to the University. We congratulate you.”

There were 87 students from around the region who received their Masters Degrees, Bachelor degrees, Diplomas and Certificates in the ceremony today.

Presiding over the ceremony was the USP Chancellor, HE Taneti Maamau, the President of the Republic of Kiribati.